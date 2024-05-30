Tri-City Kadlec Workers Picket, Claiming Wage Disparities

Workers from various departments of the Kadlec Regional Medical system in Richland and Kennewick walked picket lines this week, over a wage dispute.

Workers gathered outside two facilities

Workers first gathered Tuesday at the Kadlec Clinic, the freestanding 24-hour facility in Kennewick on Highway 395 between 10th and 27th, then hundreds more outside the main campus in Richland.

According to reports including Apple Valley Broadcasting:

"During eight bargaining sessions since January of this year, plus two contract extensions, the workers, whom are members of SEIU HealthCare 1199-NW proposed a new wage scale that partners the investment that Providence has made elsewhere. In response, Kadlec proposed a wage scale that moves many job classes to lower pay grades."

The workers and their representatives say the Kadlec workers are not receiving the same compensation being given at other Providence facilities, including Seattle.

Get our free mobile app

Officials said the picketing did not affect any patient care, the Richland rally was attended by several guest speakers.

According to Apple Valley, Kadlec released the following statement about the issue:

"Kadlec respects Service Employee International Union’s (SEIU) right to stage an informational picket. However, agreements are reached at the bargaining table. Kadlec has provided a strong compensation proposal to SEIU and is committed to working through our differences together. We look forward to our next bargaining sessions, which are scheduled for May 29 and May 30, and are hopeful that together, we can make meaningful progress towards our shared goals. As always, our priority is serving our patients and caregivers with safety and compassion."