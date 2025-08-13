Kadlec, Providence, Kadlec Clinic Face New Wave of Abuse Lawsuits

A slew of lawsuits have been filed against Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Providence Health and Services and Kadlec Clinic over allegations of misconduct by Dr. Mark Mulholland.

The Doctor has been charged with misconduct and inappropriate behavior

In June, the WA State Medical Commission charged Mulholland with multiple counts of the inappropriate behavior, and now the lawsuits have been filed, accusing Kadlec and Providence of failing to protect victims or address his behavior.

According to MyNorthwest.com, 7 lawsuits have been filed, the Tri City Herald says 8.

The complaints date back to 2005. In 2017 patient said the Doctor allegedly conducted a vaginal exam without gloves, physically restrained her during the incident and made inappropriate contact. (image of Dr. Mulholland via Healthgrades.com)

Another incident from 2005 indicated when a patient and former worker reported sexually inappropriate conduct they were told that was "just Mulholland being Mulholland."

Two other charges stem from 2020 according to MyNorthwest.com:

"One patient called the front desk of the Kadlec Clinic to report Dr. Mulholland for badgering her 16-year-old daughter about her sex life, while another patient called the front desk of the Kadlec Clinic to report Mulholland for physically blocking her from exiting the examination room."

Another charge referenced a 2023 incident in which a woman was left bleeding and in pain for a number of days following what was called an "invasive" exam with included inappropriate comments.

Now, the lawsuits say Kadlec, Providence and the Kadlec Clinic dismissed the victim's claims and concerns, and the WA State Medical Commission has concurred with the victims. Mulholland has a fixed period of time to respond to the charges.

According to reports, Mulholland no longer works for or with any of the Kadlec entities. PCVA Law online says the Medical Commission investigated claims that occurred between 2022 and 2024.