Tri City Americans Name 17th Head Coach in Franchise History

Monday, the Tri-City Americans named Associate Coach Jody Hull as the 17th Head Coach in team history. He replaces the departing Stu Barnes.

Hull brings long list of playing, coaching experience

Hull, who played in the NHL from 1988 to 2004, 831 games with Hartford, Rangers, Senators, Panthers, Lightning and Flyers, scoring 261 points.

Then he took a coaching position with his junior club, the Peterborough Petes for the 2005-2006 season, in the Ontario Hockey League. They won the OHL title that season. According to the Americans:

"After seven years as an assistant coach with the Petes Hull was named the team’s head coach for the 2012-13 season, a title he held until 2017-18. Hull then spent three seasons as an associate coach with the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs before joining the Americans in 2022-23."



Americans Team President Jon Sortland said about the move:

“Not only does Jody fit in with our culture, but he’s also a good human being who cares deeply about his family, which are qualities we gravitated toward during our search.”

He will take over as the 17th coach in the soon to be 27th season in the WHL.