The camp, which will take place this weekend, in Edmonton, Alberta.

TC Ams, Edmonton Oil Kings, to join for camp

According to the Oil Kings WHL website, the camp will be from May 23 through 25th, and allow both teams to evaluate their talent, especially younger players as well as potential draftees.

The camp will also feature skills training and scrimmages, especially important for younger players. According to the Oil Kings information release and President- GM Kirt Hill:

“This is a great opportunity for our staff to have a touch point with a lot of our prospects who will have an opportunity to make our club this September. This year it will be an extra special camp running it in conjunction with the Tri-City Americans."

This is the first joint development camp in Oil Kings' history. However, it will be closed to the public.