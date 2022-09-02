Tri-City Air Quality Alert Issued Due to Smoke from Wildfires

Smoke in region brings alert (NOAA) Smoke in region brings alert (NOAA) loading...

Friday afternoon, Benton Clean Air Authority issues an air quality alert

Air quality is moderate, but an alert issued

According to Tyler Thompson of the BCA:

"Benton County is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Moderate and expected to remain at this level through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Forecasted winds should help keep air quality levels from deteriorating. However, changes in the forecast could potentially see a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels"

Fire danger is considered Extreme at this time. Those with respiratory issues should strongly consider staying indoors, or minimizing their outdoor activities until the conditions improve. Those with issues should consider masks when outside, including N95 models.

We will be watching for more alerts to see if more smoke arises despite some expected weekend winds.