Until the construction of their newer building in 2003, which has since been leased to Heritage University, the Tri City Herald Newspaper spent many years located at West Canal Drive and North Cascade. It was near that location that this heinous, and still unsolved crime was committed.

Kennewick Police Revive old Cold Case

October 30th of 1976, Kennewick Police responded to what was then the Tri-City Herald Circulation Building at 110 North Cascade, about a shocking fatal stabbing. They found 19-year-old Carole Anne Bresler Tyler in a bathroom, deceased. This is a current Google Street view Image of the building.

Former TCH Circulation building---google street view Former TCH Circulation building---google street view

KPD says Tyler, who was a 1975 Kennewick High School grad, and former Miss Tri-Cities contestant, had begun working for the newspaper two months earlier in 1976.

She Often Opened the Office Before her Co-Workers Arrived

Kennewick Police said she regularly opened the Office before her co-workers arrived, and investigators determined she was murdered sometime between 6 and 8 AM that Day.

KPD said over the years, numerous leads were followed,and DNA Testing utilized along with interviews, but have not been able to determine the suspect(s).

Newer Technologies and Breakthroughs Can Often Crack These Cases

Her murder is the oldest of the six open and outstanding homicide cases still being worked on by Kennewick Police. There have been numerous cases in WA and nationally that just took 1 new piece of information or evidence to lead investigators in a different direction, and coupled with today's new tech, often lead to a solution.

Anyone who may think they have any bit of information, you're urged to contact Kennewick Police at:

Contact Commander Ryan Kelly:

Phone: 509-582-1371

Email: ryan.kelly@ci.kennewick.wa.us

All leads can be confidential.