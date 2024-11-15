Tri-Cities Cares to File Lawsuit Against HH Hills Windfarm

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The group responsible for the bulk of the pushback against the controversial 29-mile wind farm project slated for the Horse Heaven Hills says they will sue.

Tri-Cities Cares announces they will file lawsuit

After 3 years of battling with Scout Energy of Colorado and the state, Gov. Inslee approved the project virtually as is. Previously, the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, or EFESEC, had recommended cutting the project by about half.

That was due to the massive amount of evidence showing the project would damage ecosystems for a variety of animal and bird species, cause firefighting issues, and intrudes on, or would damage, Native American cultural lands.

However, in October, Gov. Inslee overrode the EFSEC proposal and approved the entire project as is.

One of the biggest concerns was the firefighting issue. Due to the height of the proposed turbines, the use of aerial tankers to fight wildfires in that region would be severely limited, creating a dangerous climate for surrounding developments. There would be many square miles of the Horse Heaven Hills and other regions rendered inaccessible by the low-flying aircraft.

The last chance for Tri-Cities Cares is to file the lawsuit, which they will do before the deadline at the end of December. For more on this situation, click here.