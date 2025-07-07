Travis Decker Spotted in Mountains East of Boise, Idaho?

Search efforts have shifted to the Sawtooth Mountain area east of Boise in Idaho, after a possible sighting of Travis Decker.

The tip came from a family recreating in the area

Local News 8 TV in Idaho and other sources say US Marshals received what they called a credible lead worth checking. July 5th, they received a tip from a familiy who was camping in the Bear Creek Area of the forest, which is just north of Ketchum and east of Boise.

According to News 8, US Marshals Supervisory Deputy Eric Toms said:

"We are canvassing local residents/campers, and people in the area recreating."

Authorities said Decker has a history of hitchhiking, and travelers should not pick up hitchhikers or others seeking a ride along any roads.

The US Marshals service said the family provided a description that closely matched the fugitive, who is wanted for suffocating his 3 daughters near Wenatchee between May 30 and June 2nd.

Decker, a former Army infantryman, did not graduate from, but attended Army Ranger School, and progressed far enough--according to sources--and he knows how to survive off the grid.

Searchers are focusing on those Idaho areas that would be accessible to someone with his skill and survival set.

