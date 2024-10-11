Transient With Knife Intercepted at Kennewick Elementary School

KPD intercepts transient (KPD)

Kennewick Police say no crimes were committed but the individual was banned from any Kennewick school grounds going forward.

Around 8:42 AM Thursday morning, at Amistad Elementary School, located at 123 South Kent near 4th Ave. a school official who was monitoring student drop-offs and bus arrivals noticed a transient who was acting suspiciously.  The person appeared to be carrying a knife, and was following various students and parents. Their behavior was strange enough to prompt the staff member to act.

The staff member notified other school staff and KPD Dispatch, and the school resource officer responded, along with a number of other police. The transient was detained and questioned by Police.

Although no crime was committed, the man was banned from any Kennewick School District Property, and warned not to return. No one was threatened or harmed.

