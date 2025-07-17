Othello Trailer Thief Scared Off by Security, Then Arrested

A would-be trailer thief might have thought he could travel to Othello and steal a large flatbed unit, but he found out otherwise.

Security system scares off would-be thief

During the night of July 11th. a homeowner in the 1000 block of Broadway in Othello saw a large white pickup pull up in front of their home, and attempt to hook up to their big flatbed trailer.

However, the loud security system alarm and lights that came on scared off the thief, who sped away. Unknown to the thief, his vehicle and license plate were captured on video.

Moses Lake Police and the Grant County Sheriff said that on Wednesday, July 16th, 31-year-old Andrew Gildow was located and arrested at a residence in the 9700 block of Harris Road near Moses Lake.

He's now in the Adams County jail facing 1st. Degree Felony Theft charges. Authorities say it was another example of how having a security system can often deter a criminal from burglarizing or breaking to one's home and property.