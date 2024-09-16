Trailer Theft Leads to Pierce County Double Homicide

Area of crash and shooting near Bonney Lake (google street view) Area of crash and shooting near Bonney Lake (google street view) loading...

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office, along with Police from Sumner, Orting, and Bonney Lake, are investigating a double homicide from early Sunday morning.

The incident began with the theft of a trailer

the PCSO says around 6:52 AM a homeowner saw their trailer being stolen and began to pursue the suspect's truck in their own truck.

The PCSO says during the chase, shots were exchanged between the two moving vehicles, before they crashed at an intersection near Bonney Lake. More gunfire was exchanged, and one person in each vehicle was hit. Deputies found one dead man at the scene of the crash, and another badly wounded man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

A woman from one of the vehicles was later found wandering in yards in the area. The PCSO believes at least one other suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.