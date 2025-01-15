Tragic Violent Crash Claims Life of Elderly Man in Pierce County

Pierce County Sheriff's Department investigators and EMS workers believe the man likely had a medical issue.

A 76-year-old man slammed head-on into a light pole in a parking lot

The PCSO says around 10:42 on Tuesday, a man was driving his pickup on a busy road next to the Ace Hardware in Parkland, WA, a suburb of Tacoma, in Pierce County.

Witnesses reported seeing the truck veer off the street, then accelerated through the parking lot at a high rate of speed before slamming head-on into a light pole. It did not appear the driver applied the brakes at all.

EMS and Deputies said the truck bounced sideways and spun away from the pole, narrowly missing multiple other vehicles, moving and parked.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators said the man was deceased at the scene, it's likely he suffered some sort of medical incident behind the wheel. The name of the man has not been released, and the investigation continues.