Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Cash Bust in Kennewick

An early-morning traffic stop in Kennewick turned into a 2-for-1 for Kennewick Police.

Driver arrested for drugs and more

Around 1:50 AM near the intersection of Kellogg and Clearwater Ave. Kennewick Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Why it was pulled over was not revealed, but the Officers spotted suspicious bags in the vehicle, tirggering a probable cause search.

The bags turned out to be multiple types of illegal narcotics, they also found $3,500 in cash and multiple cellphones, which are telltale signs of drug activity.

The driver was arrested without incident, and booked into the Benton County Jail. Once again, a routine traffic stop results in a lot more for law enforcement.