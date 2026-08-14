Not long after a similar warning was issued for portions of Howard Amon Park in Richland, on the Columbia River, now Moses Lake is the subject of a toxic algae alert.

Toxic Blooms Spotted in Areas in the Middle Region of Moses Lake

The Grant County Health District (GCHD) issued the warning Thursday and Friday, after regular testing showed multiple blooms or patches of the deadly algae at several locations along the shoreline in the middle area of the lake. (image from GCHD)

Map of affected areas Moses Lake---GCHD Facebook Map of affected areas Moses Lake---GCHD Facebook

The GCHD says the affected areas are in what's called Middle Moses Lake, including the Lewis Horn, Pelican Horn, and Parker Horn. Horns refer to the geographical shape of the land and shoreline.

Keep Away, and Keep Animals Away from the Patches

Toxic algae has several distinct characteristics, some refer to it as 'pond scum,' but look for blue-green tinted algae, that can also have almost an 'oily' reflective sheen.

Don't get close to or enter the water if you see these blooms and keep all animals away too. Also, avoid going close them if you are out boating.

Get our free mobile app

Not only is it very harmful to people, but is often fatal to animal especially dogs. According to the GCHD:

"Blue-green algae can produce toxins which can cause serious illness in people, pets, and livestock. Symptoms may include:

- Nausea/vomiting

- Abdominal pain

- Weakness

- Severe thirst

- Skin irritation

- Rapid or weak pulse"

Depending on the size of the person or animal, symptoms of exposure can begin anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours. After any potential signs, seek emergency medical help immediately.

Avoid Areas with Sheen, and Pay Attention to Posted Signs

Toxic blooms are no stranger to Moses Lake, or the Potholes Reservoir, or even the Columbia River near Richland. Chemicals from ag runoff, extremely warm temperatures, and other weather factors favor the development of the algae.

It's really no different than leaving cheese or milk outside on a hot day...it will grow mold and bacteria far faster than in cool or cloudy conditions.