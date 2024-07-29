Total Burn Ban Now in Effect in Yakima County

As fires continue to ravage the Pacific Northwest, a new series of burn restrictions have been enacted in all of Yakima County, WA.

Total burn ban effective immediately

According to Yakima County:

"In partnership with the Yakima County Fire Chiefs Association, the Yakima County Fire Marshal has issued new restrictions to the county-wide burn ban for unincorporated Yakima County. Effective immediately, all outdoor burning is banned.

The additional restriction is in response to the active and destructive wildfires burning in Yakima County, and the hazards posed by high temperatures and dry conditions. On July 25 the Board of County Commissioners issued a Declaration of Emergency due to the Rimrock Retreat Fire, which has burned over 24,629 acres and as of today is only 4 percent contained.

Only a few exceptions remain under the current ban. Manufactured Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or natural gas portable outdoor devices, cooking appliances, and patio warmers are exempt from the ban.

Under the previous ban, recreational in-ground campfire pits smaller than 3’ X 3’ feet in size and AG burning were allowed.

Residential outdoor burning in violation of the local ban may be subject to a fine of $1,000, arrest, and/or jail and should be reported to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500. For information on permitted agricultural burning, please contact the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency (YRCAA) at 509-834-2050."