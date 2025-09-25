Wanted Toppenish Sex Offender Captured in Kittitas County

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals have released information about a September 19th. arrest of a wanted Toppenish-area sex offender.

US Marshals said the man was here illegally

The KCSO released information on Thursday, September 25th about the arrest. They received word that Pedro Cruz-Guzman of Toppenish, might be in the area.

Deputies, along with the KCSO K-9 Zeus, searched a fishing area near the Pine Creek Treaty Fishing site when Guzman was spotted offshore in a boat.

When he returned to shore, he was captured by Deputies, the K-9, and US Marshals. Officials say he's facing felony charges of Rape of a Child 1, Domestic Violence, and Incest 1 Domestic Violence. He had attempted to enter his vehicle and leave, but was surrounded and captured.

Get our free mobile app

The KCSO says he's also in the country illegally, and US Marshals have placed an immigration hold on Guzman.