Toppenish Schools to Get Six More Electric Buses

The Toppenish School District has announced via funds from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), six more electric school buses will be on their way to the District.

Toppenish already has 3 EV buses in service

The District announced Tuesday, the $2.4 million dollar award from the EPA will be utilized for the six additional units.

According to the District:

"The new clean school buses reduce school kids’ exposure to harmful diesel particulates and cut the district’s costs to maintain and operate a bus nearly in half."

Toppenish joins Walla Walla as the Districts who have multiple EV buses that are operational.

The average cost of an EV school bus is around $400,000, while the average cost of a diesel unit is between $140 and $160,000.

Blue Bird, one of the leading school bus manufacturers, says the typical range of a full-size electric bus is between 120 and 125 miles. According to several sources, WA State has 76 fully electric school buses, out of a total fleet of about 10,400.