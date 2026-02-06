8-Time Toppenish Felon Back to Prison, Fled Officers With Ammo in Pockets

A Toppenish repeat felon will go back to prison for 7 more years.

The Man Plead Guilty to Ammo Possession Last October

45-year-old Yakama registered tribal nation member Mitchell Jason Ranes aka Cricket, will be behind bars in Federal prison following his sentencing.

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA said Ranes was being pursued by Yakima County Deputies January 22nd of 2025 when he fled in a vehicle. Despite fleeing on foot Ranes was captured and had ammo in his pocket.

This was the latest in a long series of offenses dating back to 2000. That year, Ranes served 33 years for a drive-by shooting; 7 years later, he was convicted of a felon in possession of a firearm and got 77 months. He was convicted 3 more times of the same crime, as well as numerous parole violations.

Get our free mobile app

When asked why the US Attorney's Office opened an extensive case over a small amount of ammunition, United States Attorney Pete Serrano said Rane's persistent criminal firearms history necessitated a major effort to keep him off the streets.

Serrano said Yakima will be safer with him behind bars, and the US Federal Judge gave him the top end of the sentencing limits possible.