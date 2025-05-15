Toppenish Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting at Officers

The suspect will be sentenced in August.

Man pleads guilty to assault and weapons charges.

26-year-old Leland James Vijarro will find out how long he spends in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

He pleaded guilty this week to multiple assault and firearms charges from a February 10th, 2024 incident.

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Toppenish Police responded to reports that day, around 9 PM, about two vehicles were chasing each other, and occupants inside were shooting at each other. Officers were able to stop one of the vehicles, and Vjarro, who was a passenger, jumped out and ran.

Armed with a .45 caliber pistol, he fled to a nearby home, then around 11 PM went into the backyard and fired several rounds at Officers who were surrounding the home. Then he climbed on top of a stack of pallets, aimed, and fired more rounds, hitting 2 YCSO Patrol cruisers.

He eventually gave up, and because the incident took place on Yakama Indian Tribal Lands, his case was prosecuted by Federal attorneys. His sentencing is set for August 11th.

