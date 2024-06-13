Toppenish Man Gets Over 13 Years for Armed Robbery, Assault on Clerk

A 42-year-old Toppenish man will spend 13.5 years in prison for his role in a violent armed robbery from 2020.

Suspect pistol whipped clerk

November 18th, 2020, 42-year-old Eduardo Valencia and another suspect went into the La Milpa Market on Knob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, pulled out firearms and demanded money from the clerk.

A struggle ensued, and Valencia pistol whipped the worker. He and his accomplice made off with over $10,000. Although the two were wearing ski masks, Valencia was identified in part from DNA from a glove he dropped at the scene.

According to the US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA in Spokane, Valencia was convicted of Robbery Affecting Commerce and Using, Carrying, or Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence after a jury trial.

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Stanley A. Bastien gave Valencia five years of supervised parole.