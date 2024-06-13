Toppenish Man Gets Over 13 Years for Armed Robbery, Assault on Clerk

Toppenish Man Gets Over 13 Years for Armed Robbery, Assault on Clerk

Store robbed by suspect (Google street view)

A 42-year-old Toppenish man will spend 13.5 years in prison for his role in a violent armed robbery from 2020.

  Suspect pistol whipped clerk

November 18th, 2020, 42-year-old Eduardo Valencia and another suspect went into the La Milpa Market on Knob Hill Blvd. in Yakima,  pulled out firearms and demanded money from the clerk.

A struggle  ensued, and Valencia pistol whipped the worker. He and his accomplice made off with over $10,000. Although the two were wearing ski masks, Valencia was identified in part from DNA from a glove he dropped at the  scene.

According to the US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA in Spokane, Valencia was convicted of Robbery Affecting Commerce and Using, Carrying, or Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence after a jury trial.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Stanley A. Bastien gave Valencia five years of supervised parole.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: Crime

More From 610 KONA