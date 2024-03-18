Toppenish Man Gets 7 Years for Strangling, Threatening Woman

The US District Court of Eastern WA said Monday a Toppenish man will spend 7 years in Federal prison for an assault.

Man convicted of strangling woman and threatening with a gun

24-year-old Tyler Jonas Senator of Toppenish was given the sentence after pleading guilty to one count of Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, and one count of Assault of a Spouse, Intimate Partner, or Dating Partner by Strangling or Suffocating.

The Court said on April 23 of 2023 Senator and his partner, were riding in the victim's car. Both persons are registered members of the Yakama Nation.

At that time Senator grabbed her around the throat, strangling her and leaving bruises and scratches. Then at their home later, he continued the assault by kicking, hitting and biting her. He also hit her with the butt of a rifle. He also pointed the gun at her and threatened her.

US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said about the case:

“Mr. Senator assaulted the victim, who is the mother of his young child, by choking her and hitting her with a firearm. I commend the bravery of the victim in coming forward."

Senator will also have five years supervision following his prison release.