Toppenish and Tribal Police Officer-Involved Shooting Injures Suspect

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) will take over the case of a shooting in Toppenish on Thursday.

Early-morning shooting leaves suspect injured

According to the Toppenish Police Department, a TPD Officer responded to assist Yakima Tribal Police with a disturbance in the 400 block of S. Toppenish Ave. around 2:30 AM Thursday morning.

During the response, the Toppenish Officer encountered an armed suspect, and according to Police "a shooting occurred."

The suspect was given immediate aid, and then transported to a local hospital. No update on their condition was given. No officers were injured in the altercation.

Toppenish Police say the YVSIU will handle the investigation going forward, no other details have yet been released.