International Car Wash Franchise Coming to Union Gap in 2026

A well-known car wash franchise plans to expand their footprint in the Pacific Northwest by opening another location in WA, in Union Gap.

Tommy's Express will open in 2026 across from Costco

Tommy's Express, who has 270 locations in the US and abroad, will open the Union Gap location, their second in WA State.

They have four already in Idaho, numerous locations in CA, AZ, Nevada, the Dakotas and more. They offer a number of packages and options for drivers. This also includes an unlimited car wash club via their mobile app. They don't, as of now, have any locations in Oregon.

According to their information release:

"Tommy’s Express ranks #1 in the car wash category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list and is recognized among the publication’s Fastest-Growing Franchises."

The Union Gap location is at 28 Adelyn Way, across from Costco on Valley Mall Boulevard. It will be opened in mid- 2026.