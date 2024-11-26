Tire Thieves Slow-Rolled by Spokane County Deputies

A pair of burglars are in the Spokane County jail on multiple charges after they were spotted strolling away from a tire store with shopping carts full of loot.

Suspects were captured early Monday morning.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports around 2:40 AM a worker called 911 to report seeing 2 men pushing shopping carts across a nearby parking lot, the carts appeared to be full of tires, and the caller happened to work at the nearby store.

Tire theft (SCSO)

He had seen the men emerging from a hole they cut in the fence around the property.

Deputies responded to the area of Commercial Tire in the 300 block of North Fancher Road and saw the two men pushing the carts along.

They were detained by Officers, and found they'd tried to hide the multiple tires and wheels by putting them in large trash bags.

The two suspects, identified as 40-year-old Hector N. Palomera-Tapia and 32-year-old Malcolm L. Kaisi are now in jail on multiple charges.

SCSO