Tire Store Fire Triggers Shelter in Place Warnings in Yakima

A fire at a Les Schwab Tire location in Yakima sent whitish smoke billowing up into the sky Tuesday.

Police and fire crews arrived early Tuesday morning

Crews arrived at the Les Schwab Store located at 2002 South 1st. st.in Yakima and found the building was engulfed in flames.

As the fire progressed, the smoke began to grow thicker. Around noon, Yakima Valley Emergency Services issued a precautionary shelter-in-place for the following areas, due to the burning tires and other materials:

"Starting with E. Washington Avenue at the railroad tracks at Forney Road going east onto I-82. - This is a precautionary measure due to the burning of the content.

Northbound on Rudkin Road to Nob Hill Blvd.

West of Nob Hill Blvd. up to the railroad tracks.

South of Nob Hill Blvd. /Rail tracks to Washington Avenue."

The location is in the south end of town, just west of the Interstate. No word on what may have triggered the fire, more information is expected to be released soon.