What Is Tin Can, And Why Might Your Little Ones Love It?

Some of you may remember the decades-old tin can telephone. Now a startup company in Seattle has taken it into the 21st century.

Tin Can is a new phone designed for children

Geekwire is reporting Tin Can, which recently developed their Wi-Fi supported phone, has seen their initial orders sell out rapidly.

The concept is simple. The old-fashioned tin can phone worked like this: take a tin can, cut a small hole in the bottom, and run a string through the hole. Tie enough knots in the end so the string will not pull out of the hole, then run as many feet of string as you want, and repeat the process with a can on the other end.

When it's done, if the string were stretched tight, you could talk into the can, and the other person on the other end could hear your words by putting the can up to their ear.

Tin Can has designed phones that look like cans, and are like an old landline phones, but they're capable of using Wi-Fi. This allows children to talk directly with friends, without all the trappings of a cellphone. The phone costs $75 and there are two plans. One is free, which allows users to call other Tin Can phones, and for $9.99 it can call any other phone, including cellphones and landlines. (This image is courtesy of Tin Can Phones)

According to Geekwire:

"A companion mobile app lets parents manage contacts. Only approved numbers can get through, blocking robocalls or strangers. Quiet hours can disable calls and there’s voicemail capability — which Tin Can calls an “answering machine.” Tin Can also supports 911 emergency calling that can be enabled in the mobile app."

To find out more about Tin Can, click here.