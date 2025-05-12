Thousands of WA Public Workers Don’t Want Ferguson to Sign Budget

The legislature has adjourned, now all that remains is for Governor Bob Ferguson to sign the budget as is, or sign parts along with vetos. But, one group of WA Public workers don't want him to...yet.

Public workers group wants pay raises not in the plan

The Washington Public Employees Association (WPEA) represents workers at the 14 state junior colleges including CBC, as well as those at the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Revenue, the Liquor and Cannabis Board, and the Department of Agriculture.

Their proposed budget does not include a slew of pay increases that are slated for the 50,000-plus workers who are part of the bigger Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), according to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business.

The WPEA says they were told by legislators their contract was ratified too late to be included in this year's budget. Their request could result in Ferguson calling the legislature back to a special session to address the issue.

WFSE workers stand to get a 3 percent pay increase beginning in July of this year, and a 2 percent hike in 2026. It also raises the minimum starting wage for WFSE workers to $18-dollars an hour.

According to WA State law, public sector unions have to have contracts ratified by October 1st of the previous year to be included in the next budget cycle.

Some officials say they would support a one-time waiving of the October 1st rule in order to rectify the situation.

