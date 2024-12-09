Thieves Smash Car Into Gig Harbor Pot Store [VIDEO]

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office continues to search for multiple suspects involved in smashing a car through the front of a Gig Harbor Pot Store. This video is from the PCSO as they arrived at the scene.

Early Friday morning, the Gallery Pot Dispensary was hit by a silver Hyundai sedan, which was back into the front of the store, likely at high speed, by the suspect(s).

The PCSO arrived around 4:53 AM shortly after the alarm at the business sounded. The store sustained significant damage, but the suspects had fled prior to Deputies arriving.

This is similar to multiple vehicle smash-and-grab burglaries in 2023 and 2024 in the Seattle metro area. The suspects, usually utilizing a stolen vehicle, drive it through the front of the store, steal when they can, and flee in a second getaway vehicle--leaving the stolen one at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

The PCSO said the ATM was not tampered with, but did not report how much, if any, products were stolen from the store. They also reported as of the weekend, no reports on the silver sedan having been stolen.