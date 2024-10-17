These Onions Taste Funny–Border Patrol Find 646 lbs. of Meth in Produce Shipment

US Customs and Border Patrol seems to find more and more unusual attempts by smugglers to get drugs into the US.

Customs and Border Patrol uncovers meth in produce shipment

Last Thursday, October 10th CBP agents uncovered a hefty shipment of meth hidden in a shipment of onions that smugglers were trying to get into the US via the border crossing at Celexico Crossing. The location is in eastern CA, about 45 miles west of the Arizona border near Yuma.

Agents stopped a commercial truck driven by a 63-year-old man who was a valid border crossing card holder.

Often agents will single out certain vehicles for inspection, especially if they suspect smuggling. After pulling the truck to the side, a CBP K-9 scanned the vehicle and the dog's response prompted a thorough search.

Inside the truck, agents found 608 individually wrapped packages of meth hidden inside a load of onions, the estimated street value of the meth was at least $775,000.

According to CBP officials:

"CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer while the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States."