The MOST Stolen Car in WA State Might Surprise You

According to a new survey, the most stolen car in Washington state is...

Apparently, criminals tastes have changed over the years

Financebuzz is a company that offers nationwide financial tools and programs to help people navigate personal finance, including dealing with credit cards, investments, insurance, banking and more.

They recently published results from a study where they crunched national auto theft data to determine the most stolen cars in each state.

According to the study, in at least 16 states, the same make and model is the most stolen. It's the Hyundai Elantra. Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado Nebraska, and Kansas are among the states sharing that distinction. Overall, the four most-stolen models in the US also include, the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and the car that for years was #1, the Honda Civic.

Not long ago, the Civic and other slightly over variations of Hondas were clearly atop the list, but that's changed. The data is from 2024 via the National Insurance Crime Bureau, who track this data very closely.

The most stolen vehicle in Idaho is the Ford F-150 truck, in Oregon, it's the Civic. Montana? Wyoming? The F-150. Nationally, at least 850,000 vehicles are reported stolen each year in the US.

Part of the reason the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata shot up on the list is because of those 2023 Tik Tok videos showing how many of those model years could be hotwired and driven using just a standard USB cable. In fact, until drivers were able to have new security measures installed (Via recall) some insurance companies refused to offer coverage on those cars.

