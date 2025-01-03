THE Most-Hated Christmas Songs? Here’s the Suprising List

Now that most of us have discarded the Christmas tree (if you had a live one) but are waiting for the rain to subside before downing the Christmas lights, here's a list of songs many people don't like--but still get played a lot.

A new study measured YouTube reaction data

The website PlaylistNameAi compiled data from a list of 200 of the most popular or widely-known Christmas songs that are viewed on YouTube. According to the website:

"For each song, the videos with the most views on YouTube were included, as well as only the videos with over one million views.

Using the Google Chrome extension “Return YouTube Dislike” it was possible to report the exact number of dislikes for each YouTube video.

The number of dislikes was compared to the number of views to even out the results."

The data was compiled showing the most dislikes, or thumbs down, per 100,000 views of each song.

Ariana Grande came in first with her rendition of Santa Baby. The song, originally done by early Batwoman Ertha Kitt, and then covered nicely by Madonna, was not so good when Grande tried it. For every 100K views, there were 109.41 dislikes, which the study says is a large, or even huge percentage.

Katy Perry's Cozy Little Christmas came in second, with over 95 dislikes per 100K, she also had over 21,000 total dislikes, far more than Grande.

Justin Bieber had 4 songs land in the top ten, Taylor Swift had 1, Mariah Carey had one, but it's NOT All I Want for Christmas is You--that song landed at 24th on the list.

The other song in the top ten was the Thurl Ravenscroft classic from the original Dr. Suess cartoon, You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.

Surprisingly, Burl Ives Have a Holly Jolly Christmas landed at #11. Journo Research was also part of the project.