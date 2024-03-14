The Luckiest Place in WA to Buy Lottery Tix Requires a Road Trip

(Courtesy WA state Lottery)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Washington's Lottery has again released its list of the luckiest places to purchase a lottery ticket.

   Unless you live in a certain area, road trip

According to the Lottery, by way of KIRO TV, it appears if you live in Eastern WA, or other areas, a road trip will be necessary.

The South Puget Sound region was deemed to be the "luckiest,"  and a Safeway Store in Maple Valley sold a total of 16 winning tickets (of the more significant prizes) making it the luckiest overall.

The other top 3 included, according to KIRO and the Lottery:

"Fred Meyer stores in Auburn and Renton also came out on top. The Auburn location sold the $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket last year."

The Lottery divided the Puget Sound Region into North and South areas, and released this list of the luckiest places to buy: The South first:

  • 16 wins: Safeway at 26916 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE in Maple Valley
  • 15 wins: Fred Meyer at 33702 21st Avenue SW in Federal Way
  • 15 wins: Safeway at 10223 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood
  • 14 wins: Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N in Auburn - sold $754.6 million winning Powerball jackpot ticket in 2023
  • 14 wins: Fred Meyer at 26520 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE in Maple Valley
  • 14 wins: Muckleshoot Indian Casino at 2402 Auburn Way S in Auburn
  • 13 wins: Safeway at 17230 140th Avenue SE in Renton
  • 13 wins: Safeway at 200 S 3rd Street in Renton
  • 13 wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in Renton
  • 12 wins: Fred Meyer at 1100 N Meridian Avenue in Puyallup

The lucky locations in the Northern Puget Sound region include:

  •  9 wins: WinCo Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds.
  • 9 wins: Safeway at 16304 Bothell-Everett Highway in Mill Creek.
  • 8 wins: Evergreen Food Store at 7306 Evergreen Way in Everett.
  • 8 wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way in Everett.
  • 8 wins: Fred Meyer at 2902 164th Street SW in Lynnwood.
  • 8 wins: Fred Meyer at 2801 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish.
  • 8 wins: Safeway at 11031 19th Avenue SE in Everett.
  • 8 wins: Safeway at 20500 Olympic Place NE in Arlington
  • 8 wins: QFC at 4919 Evergreen Way in Everett.
  • 7 wins: Safeway at 19651 State Route 2 in Monroe.

These locations, by far, produced the most winners in the state of significant Lottery prizes.

