The Least Desired Job in WA Might Surprise You…

Tradesafe is a national safety supply and logistics company that helps businesses make sure they meet required standards and have the supplies to help them do so. They recently did a study, looking for the least desirable jobs in each state, and region of the US.

How did they come up with the data?

According to their website:

"Methodology: Online panel survey of 3,000 respondents based on age, gender, and geography. Internal data sources are used to obtain population data sets. We used a two-step process to ensure representativeness through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting. September 2024."

There's a lot of interesting data in the study. For example, being a meat packing worker was least desirable in Colorado, Illinois, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada and some other states.

Being a commercial fisherman ranked at the bottom in Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

But in WA, being a skyscraper window washer was also on the bottom of the list just like in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The study said exposure to the elements (bad weather) and height-related risks were a no-deal for many.

WA State actually has a lot of tall buildings. Seattle has 118 buildings that are at least 240 feet tall, 53 over 400 feet. Spokane has 40 of what are considered high-rise. Bellevue has 41, so there's a market for the job.

How does it pay? In larger cities with higher buildings, these workers can make as much as $26 per hour, but the average national wage ranges between $15 and $19 per hour.

We thought along the lines of the folks at ALOT.com, where they published a list of the grossest careers. These include sewer inspector, porta-potty cleaner and pumper, livestock breeder, drug test administrator, proctologist, roadkill remover, and mortician.