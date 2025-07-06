70 Dead in Texas Flooding, Search Ramps Up for Youth Campers

The death toll in the Texas weekend flooding has grown to at least 59.

  The search ramping up for 11 missing children

Following the massive flooding in Kerr County, Texas, the search continues for more survivors, including 11 children and a counselor from a church camp. The areas most affected are referred to as the Hill Country in Texas.

Fox News reports the total deaths in Central Texas is at 70. Initially, 27 children from the camp were reported missing, but now Officials say it's at 11.

The White House says all available resources are being 'poured' into Texas to help with the many needs the people are facing from all the damage, as well as searches.

National weather experts said the flooding was the result of "extraordinary" weather conditions in the Gulf that sent plumes of moisture into the state, resulting in torrential rainfall. That, in turn, created the flooding due to runoff.

The moisture was leftovers from Tropical Storm Barry, according to the National Weather Service.

To see the hour by hour updates and other news from the Texas flooding, click here.

