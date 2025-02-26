Ten-Time Pasco Felon Now Facing New Gun Charges

A known Surano gang member, who has multiple prior convictions, is now facing more.

The man is facing new felony gun charges

Victor Amezcua-Garcia was indicted in US Federal Court in Richland on firearms charges this week.

According to Federal officials, Garcia is a ten-time convicted felon, who was on parole from the WA State Department of Corrections. However, he was wanted for a felony violation. He was known to Pasco Police as a suspect in several armed robberies and shootings in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Pasco Police set up a sting operation, and contacted Garcia, pretending to be a rival gang member, and challenged him to a fight at a set location and time. When Garcia and another Surano gang member showed up on January 24th of 2025, Officers pounced but Garcia fled in his vehicle. He led Police on a high-speed chase through town, including several residential areas before finally being stopped and captured.

In what Police said was plain view, they saw a loaded handgun with "Surano" inscribed on it, and they found more ammunition on Garcia during the arrest.

He is now facing charges of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition