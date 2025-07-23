Drunk Spokane Teens Wrap Vehicle Around Tree, Survive

3 Juveniles in Spokane were arrested, and one of them hurt following an early morning crash Saturday that left a vehicle wrapped around a tree.

The Spokane Valley crash totaled the Jeep SUV

Spokane Valley Deputies were alerted around 1:15 AM by witnesses who reported hearing a loud crash near the intersection of North Bowdish and East Mission Roads.

The Jeep had been driving north on Bowdish when the driver lost control and slammed into a tree. One male and female 15-year-old teens were apprehended at the scene, a third 15-year-old boy fled but was quickly captured.

Deputies said the driver was intoxicated and is facing Vehicular Assault, Hit and Run-Injury, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Driving without a License charges.

The female and one male teen suffered serious by non-life-threatening injuries, and both the driver and the injured male teen showed obvious signs of intoxication. Given the amount of damage, Officials say the teens are lucky they were not more seriously hurt or killed.

