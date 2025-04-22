Teen Car Thieves Doomed by Dead-End Chelan County Road

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office apprehended a juvenile car thief, who stole a vehicle in Monroe, WA, and then drove over 85 miles.

The vehicle and driver were apprehended Monday morning.

CCSO Deputies were notified about the stolen car out of Monroe very early Monday, and picked up on it on Highway 2 near Leavenworth. When they attempted to stop the car, the driver sped away.

Deputies did not pursue when they saw the vehicle turned off onto Gill Creek Road, about 15 miles northwest of Leavenworth, but it's a dead-end road.

Officers blocked off their escape route and using a drone equipped with infrared tech, began to scour the woods after finding the abandoned car.

They quickly located the driver and a juvenile passenger and they gave up without incident. Investigators learned the passenger did not know the vehicle was stolen, they were held in the Chelan County Crisis Residential Center until their parents could arrive and get them.

The driver is now facing multiple auto-theft-related charges.