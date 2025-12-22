According to Aerospace Tech Hub, the group is one of 19 competing for the project.

The project would create cutting edge aerospace parts

The ambitious project is called the American Aerospace Materials Manufacturing Center (AAMMC) Tech Hub. It's purpose would be to bring some of the most cutting edge press and composite press machines and manufacturing to Spokane and Post Falls. The main center would be in Spokane, and a training center in Idaho.

Composite press technology is where extremely high pressure press machines are used to create very high strength wings, bodies and other aircraft parts. Heat, pressure and precision are used to mold the parts.

According to Aerospace Tech Hub:

"The proposed Advanced Manufacturing and AI Training Center would expand the current campus and equipment of North Idaho College, in partnership with University of Idaho, Gonzaga University, Washington State University and Spokane Community College."

18 other applicants are vying for the project, which is being funded by the US Department of Commerce. The project is intended to help provide over 2,500 aircraft for the US Air Force and commercial aircraft demand is expected to be at least 100 a month related to this newer tech.

This is a 'fly through' video of the project.