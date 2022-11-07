TC Dust Devils Unveil new Marvel Defenders of Diamond Logo

New Dust Devils special Marvel Mascot logo (TC Dust Devils) New Dust Devils special Marvel Mascot logo (TC Dust Devils) loading...

The Tri-City Dust Devils are one of a number of teams who get to sport a new logo next season for certain games.

Dust Devils release new "Defenders of the Diamond" logo

The Dust Devils announced Monday, November 7th, they will wear this new Marvel-inspired Defender of the Diamond jerseys and hats during certain games in the 2023 season.

The Dust Devils, who are the High "A" affiliate for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, rolled out the new logo Monday.

According to the Dust Devils in their release:

"During the 2023 season, participating teams will don special jerseys and hats, displaying their team’s Marvel-inspired logo. Specific dates will be announced at a later time.

Special Marvel-inspired merchandise, featuring the new logo, will be available for purchase from the Dust Devils Team Store and at dustdevilsbaseball.com, beginning on Friday, November 18th. Items will include New Era 59FIFTY fitted caps, adjustable caps, and t-shirts in both adult and child sizes. "

Minor league baseball has long been the place for very cool logos, special theme nights, and more activities involving alternative jerseys and hats.

Get our free mobile app

To find out more about the Defenders of the Diamond program, click here.

Everett, Eugene, Hillsboro and Spokane of the High A West League are also participating.