Taxpayer-Funded OR Plan Gives $30K Grants to Illegals for Homes

A special-interest group in Oregon, using taxpayer money, is offering grants for first-time homebuyers, but with a big catch.

Homeowner grant program only available to non-citizens

According to Newsweek and the New York Post:

The money was offered by the Hacienda Community Development Corporation (HCDC) as part of its "Camino a Casa," which is advertised as being "only for people who are not American citizens." The move has sparked an angry backlash, with one Oregon Republican lawmaker branding it "state-sponsored discrimination."

The program is only for non-citizens, including those who are DACA recipients, ITIN holders, refugees, green card holders, etc.

The program is being funded by Business Oregon, which is Oregon's government business and economic development agency. It's under the sub-category of the Economic Equity Investment Program , which is taxpayer-funded.

HCDC has received a grant from Oregon for just over $692,000 for this effort.

The EEIP Program was created and passed by the Legislature in 2022, and overall has been given $15 million to distribute to this and other related causes.

According to The Daily Caller, OR GOP House Rep Ed Diehl called it "discrimination" and said Oregon cannot end this kind of program fast enough.