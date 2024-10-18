Tacoma Drops $35K in Taxpayer Funds for LGBTQ-Themed Crosswalk

Tacoma has a fund called the Council Contingency Fund that pays for items outside of the 'regular' city budget but are sponsored by the Council.

The crosswalk will be ready, say officials, by 2025.

The Tacoma City Council voted 8-1 to spend the money to create the LGBTQ-themed crosswalk, which official said will be ready for their pride week in 2025.

According to The Center Square, the lone dissenting vote on the council was from a member who questioned the high price. Officials and those associated with the project said it would require a more durable type of weather-resistant paint, and the services of a private contractor familiar with such projects.

City council members said they'd like to explore similar projects in other parts of the city, but don't know where that funding would come from.

The crosswalk will be painted at 9th Street and 11th Street on Broadway near where the Downtown Farmers Market