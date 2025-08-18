T-Mobile To Layoff 121 Western WA Workers, Mostly Bellevue

T-Mobile, according to a WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Department, is going to layoff another 121 workers this fall.

The company recently acquired US Cellular

WARN Alerts (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification) are legally required to be issued by companies that employ at least 100 workers or more, if they let any go in WA State.

The Bellevue-WA based cellphone giant is going to shed 121 IT jobs in Bellevue, Snoqualmie and Bothell.

The company issued a statement saying although they're cutting these IT jobs, they are hiring for hundreds of others to help assimilate the 4 million US Cellular customers from the takeover.

In turn, US Cellular estimated they would be laying off around 4,000 workers, but at least 2,000 transferred laterally to T-Mobile.

Most of the T-Mobile layoffs will be happening before or by October 13th.