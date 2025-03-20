”Suspicious Substance” Sickens Guard, Shuts Filtration at Oregon Prison

The Oregon Department of Corrections says they're investigating a "suspicous" substance that resulted in a guard being given Narcan.

Tuesday, the substance was found in a special housing unit

Around 2:20 PM Officials at the Deer Ridge Correctional Facility near Madras were alerted about suspected contraband in the housing area.

The investigation resulted in officers shutting down the air filtration system, and a guard was administered Narcan before being treated at a local hospital and released. Narcan is administered as an emergency measure for narcotic exposure including fentanyl, meth, heroin and others.

The event also triggered an evacuation of that building.

The substance was contained, and Officials continue to investigate. Deer Ridge is located four miles east of Madras in Central OR, and houses 1,035 inmates.

No other information has been released.