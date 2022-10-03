Suspicious Fire Torches Walla Walla Commercial Buildings

An early Sunday morning fire in Walla Walla has caused at least $200K in damages.

Early-morning fire torches two buildings

Early Sunday morning, around 4 AM multiple Walla Walla area fire units responded to a report of a commercial building fire near the intersection of 12th Ave. and Rees Ave. Here is another view of the area.

Upon arrival, according to Brendan Koch of the City of Walla Walla, crews found two commercial buildings as well as several cars parked at the location completely engulfed in flames.

Besides crews 1 and 2 from Walla Walla, Walla Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department, according to Koch, it's part of their mutual-aid agreement for large blazes.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour but stayed at the location until well after 10 AM to ensure there were no flare-ups, and to begin their investigation.

According to Koch, there were no injuries. The building is said to be owned a Daniel Mellish, investigators say the nature of the fire is "suspicious," but did NOT directly say it was arson.

The investigation continues.