2 Suspects Arrested in Connection with Shocking 2021 Moses Lake Fatal Shooting
A fatal shooting from May 26th, 2021 appears to have been random, now 2 suspects in custody.
The Two Suspects Were 15 at the Time
The Grant Count Sheriff's Office says two suspects, who did not know the victim but decided to rob him, fatally shot 24-year-old Kristopher Vincent.
May 26th, in the early morning hours, he was walking along Airway Drive NE near the intersection with Cochran Road NE, when the two suspects drove by. 20-year-old Melquiades Manuel Benavidez of Moses Lake, and 20-year-old Gilberto Sanchez Medina of Mattawa were both located and arrested.
They are now 20, they were 15 at the time of the killing.
The Two Apparently Did Not Know the Victim
The GCSO says the two drove by Vincent, then decided to rob him. They turned around, and Sanchez, armed with a shotgun, shot and killed him.
His body was found a few hours later by a passing driver. According to the GCSO, the senseless killing was random: