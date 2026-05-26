A fatal shooting from May 26th, 2021 appears to have been random, now 2 suspects in custody.

The Two Suspects Were 15 at the Time

The Grant Count Sheriff's Office says two suspects, who did not know the victim but decided to rob him, fatally shot 24-year-old Kristopher Vincent.

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May 26th, in the early morning hours, he was walking along Airway Drive NE near the intersection with Cochran Road NE, when the two suspects drove by. 20-year-old Melquiades Manuel Benavidez of Moses Lake, and 20-year-old Gilberto Sanchez Medina of Mattawa were both located and arrested.

They are now 20, they were 15 at the time of the killing.

The Two Apparently Did Not Know the Victim

The GCSO says the two drove by Vincent, then decided to rob him. They turned around, and Sanchez, armed with a shotgun, shot and killed him.

His body was found a few hours later by a passing driver. According to the GCSO, the senseless killing was random:

"Investigators say the shooting is presumed to have been at random since there is no known connection between Vincent and the suspects.

The case remained active but had stalled due to lack of leads. New information was recently shared with investigators, resulting in the arrests of Benavidez and Sanchez."

Both are now facing felony drive-by and 1st Degree Murder Charges.