Suspects Found Passed Out in Stolen Car Near Columbia Center

Thanks to the sharp eyes of a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy on patrol, a pair of car theft suspects are in the Benton County jail on various charges.

Two people found passed out in vehicle

Thursday morning, the BCSO Deputy was patrolling the area of Columbia Center Boulevard as well as some side roads when he noticed a car parked around the side of the Circle K located on Columbia Center Boulevard and Tapteal Loop.

The car was tucked away almost behind the building. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Kennewick recently, and inside the car were a man and woman who appeared to be passed out.

After getting some backup from Richland Police and other Deputies, the two people were awakened. They were arrested without incident on previous outstanding warrants, and Officers also saw drug-related items inside the car.

Both persons are now in the Benton County Jail on the warrants and pending charges. Richland Police said a "very friendly" young pit bull with them, it was turned over to a local animal housing shelter.