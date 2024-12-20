Suspects Flee Deputies in North Pasco Car Prowls

A juvenile is in custody and the search for several other teens continues following early Friday morning car prowls north of Pasco.

A teen driving a stolen car was captured

Around 4 AM, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a car prowl on Burns Road, near the Kohler Addition just north of Pasco.

Get our free mobile app

When they arrived, they located two suspect vehicles, one of them had been reported stolen the day before. The juvenile teen driving the stolen car was pursued and stopped, iand nside Officers found multiple stolen items including a firearm.

The other suspect vehicle, a gold Honda Odyssey, fled from the scene with Officers in pursuit, but a short time later the van's engine failed. Multiple teen suspects fled the van and were able to elude Officers. Inside the van, Deputies also found a number of stolen items.

The search for the suspects continues.