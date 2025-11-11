Benton County Burglary Suspects Nailed Driving on Rims Near Queensgate

It might have been the likely shower of sparks being thrown up in the dark...

Burglary suspects arrested along I-82 near Queensgate

Around 9:30 PM, Benton County Deputies on patrol near I-82 and Queensgate were alerted about a car traveling along the interstate with no tires on the passenger side.

The Deputy quickly located the vehicle, and saw that the two passenger-side tires were missing, and it was plowing along on the rims.

After being pulled over, the driver tried to flee the scene

After successfully pulling over the vehicle, Officers saw the temporary paper license plate didn't match the vehicle registration. The car was also loaded with what Deputies said was "recently acquired" merchandise.

Information from the Dispatcher revealed the suspects were likely those reported in three separate retail theft incidents from earlier in the evening. But as they prepared to take them into custody, the driver sped off with the other suspects still inside.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies were able to disdable them with a pit maneuver, and they were taken to the Benton County Jail on multiple charges.