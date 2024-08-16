Suspect Who Rammed Deputy Cruiser Sought Near Kennewick

It appears, from his mugshot, this suspect has had previous encounters with law enforcement.

Benton County Deputies seeking a ramming suspect.

the BCSO did not say what led up to the situation Thursday night, but is reporting 38-year-old Jessie Wayne Lollar backed into a BCSO Patrol Unit, and then attempted to speed away from Officers.

The BCSO says the incident happened in East Benton County, and he fled into Kennewick. He was driving the red van pictured in our story. Anyone who may see it (It likely has damage to the rear bumper and possibly the rear hatch) is encouraged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

Suspect vehicle (BCSO)

By the way, eluding or attempting to allude and officer is pretty much a Felony.