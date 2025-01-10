Suspect Steals Spokane Truck, Drives to Adams County for Burglary

Stolen truck and property Adams County (ACSO) Stolen truck and property Adams County (ACSO) loading...

A sharp-eyed farm worker alerted Adams County Deputies, and now a suspect is in jail in Ritzville.

Burglary suspect seen loading truck with property

Around 4:19 AM Thursday, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a location about ten miles south of Odessa about a burglary in progress.

Deputies saw a suspect in a large farm shed, loading a variety of items into the back of pickup truck.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Janis M. Rountree of Lind, was taken to the Adams County jail, and is facing Burglary, Theft, Possession of Burglary Tools and other charges.

During the investigation, it was learned the truck Rountree was using was reported stolen recently out of Spokane County.

The investigation continues.